Bear Strays Into College in Rayadurg, Safely Captured

Anantapur: A bear strayed into a junior college premises in Rayadurg town of Anantapur district on Tuesday, triggering panic among locals.

The animal reportedly entered the campus in the early hours after being chased by dogs from a nearby hill. Morning walkers spotted the bear and alerted the police and forest department.

Forest officials rushed to the spot, set up nets and bait, and later captured the animal after it moved into a room within the premises. The bear was safely secured without harm and released into the deep forest.