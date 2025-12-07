Bear Attack in Alluri Agency: Tribal Man Injured While Guarding Crops

A terrifying incident took place in the Alluri Agency area. A sleeping man was attacked and seriously injured by a wild bear.

The incident occurred in the Iragayi Panchayat of Araku Valley Mandal. The victim, identified as Janni Apparao, a tribal resident of Urumula village, was sleeping on a nearby hill guarding his crops on Saturday night.

Around 12 am, a bear came into the field and viciously attacked Apparao while he slept, inflicting deep gashes on his head and arms.

Apparao screamed loudly and managed to flee the site, running down the hill. Locals who noticed him immediately rushed him to the Paderu District Hospital via the 108 ambulance service. Apparao is reported to be in a stable condition.