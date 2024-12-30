Beach Tourism to be Developed in AP

Kakinada: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu has said the state government is keen on developing the state’s tourism sector.

He along with labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash participated in a Volleyball championship held at the S Yanam beach in Uppalaguptam mandal on Sunday.

Rama Naidu said the YSRC government had neglected sports and many talented youths could not get the right opportunities in the last five years. “We planned to promote sports and tourism and will develop the beaches to attract more people to such places.”

Vasamsetti Subhash said that the previous government looted `150 crore in the name of Adudam Andhra.

Amalapuram MLA Ananda Rao, P Gannavaram MLA Giddi Satyanarayana and others participated in the sports event.