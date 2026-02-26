Be Active in Politics, AP Speaker Advises Youth Visiting Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: AP Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has asked students to step into politics for serving the society. He interacted with students, 495 of whom visited the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday to watch the proceedings.

So far, 3,718 students from 107 schools have witnessed the assembly proceedings live during the past 10 days, as part of the ongoing AP Assembly Vignana Yatra — an initiative aimed at creating awareness among students about the functioning of legislatures and democratic values.

The young visitors expressed immense joy at getting a rare opportunity to observe legislative proceedings at such an early age. Educators accompanying them said the exposure would help students better understand parliamentary practices and constitutional responsibilities.

When the Assembly went into recess on Thursday, Ayyanna Patrudu interacted warmly with students and patiently answered a range of insightful questions.

Significantly, the AP speaker told students that arrangements will soon be made for them to visit the Polavaram Project to broaden their understanding of major public infrastructure initiatives.

He maintained that youth should not confine themselves merely to academics, careers and family life. Instead, they should actively participate in politics and public service to bring about a meaningful change in society.

Ayyanna Patrudu highlighted the importance of mother tongue in shaping one’s identity and culture. Advising students to converse in Telugu at home instead of English, he asked students to address their parents as “amma” and “nanna” rather than “mommy” and “daddy”, reflecting the richness of native culture.

The Speaker emphasised that students must never forget their linguistic roots and heritage, asserting that language is integral to preserving tradition and self-respect.