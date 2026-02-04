BCs to be Groomed as Micro-entrepreneurs: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Backwards Classes (BCs) welfare department at the Secretariat and issued directives aimed at improving infrastructure, hygiene and academic monitoring in BC hostels and residential schools.

Naidu advised officials to draw up a focused action plan to transform BC members into micro-entrepreneurs and MSME operators, underlining the coalition government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Reviewing the performance of the BC welfare department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said modern tools and equipment should be distributed caste-wise under the Adarana–3 scheme to strengthen traditional occupations and improve incomes.

He also asked officials to ensure that residential schools and hostels for BC students are equipped with safe drinking water facilities, including RO plants.

The CM said residential schools and hostels should be constructed using Rs.60 crore from Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) funds. Officials said RO plants would be installed in 814 BC welfare hostels by March at a cost of Rs.17 crore. He stressed the need for strict monitoring of sanitation and the quality of food served to students, while insisting on adopting best practices across health, education and overall campus management.

Naidu asked the registration and linkage of APAR IDs for BC students to closely track academic progress. All BC buildings under construction across the state must be completed expeditiously, he said, while ordering that six Mahatma Jyotirao Phule residential schools be upgraded into junior colleges.

Emphasising sustainability, the Chief Minister said BC hostels and residential schools should incorporate the Net Zero concept. He revealed that the government is considering setting up a BC residential school in every constituency and upgrading BC study circles statewide.

Reiterating that BC welfare remains a top priority, Naidu called for innovative schemes that deliver tangible benefits to the backward communities.