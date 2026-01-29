BC Welfare Officer Held For Taking Bribes

Visakhapatnam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught a Backward Classes welfare officer allegedly collecting kickbacks from hostel officials, seizing Rs 1.84 lakh in unaccounted cash during a surprise raid in Srikakulam district.

The accused, Gaddi Bala Mukunda Rao, Assistant Backward Classes Welfare Officer (ABCWO) for Narasampeta, was apprehended along with his outsourced office attendant during an inspection at the Kanchili BC Welfare Hostel. The action followed a tip-off that the officer was demanding bribes from Hostel Welfare Officers (HWOs) after the release of government funds.

According to the ACB, Rs 3 lakh towards four months’ diet charges was credited on January 22 to each of the 15 BC welfare hostels under the Sompeta division. Soon after, Mukunda Rao, who also functions as Financial Advisor and Controlling Officer (FAC) for the Sompeta Circle, allegedly summoned the HWOs and demanded kickbacks of Rs 50 per student.

ACB officials conducted the raid while the meeting was underway. Of the 15 HWOs summoned, six attended. A total of Rs 1,84,070 was recovered from the possession of Mukunda Rao and his office attendant, Gudla Ramakrishna.

During questioning, Ramakrishna admitted to collecting the money from the HWOs on the officer’s instructions. Mukunda Rao failed to offer a satisfactory explanation for possessing the cash. The amount was seized and further inquiry is under way.