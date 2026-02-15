BC Sub-Plan 2026-27: ₹51,020.56 Crore Outlay For Inclusive Growth

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong push for inclusive development, the Andhra Pradesh government has earmarked ₹51,020.56 crore under the Backward Classes (BC) Component for 2026-27, reaffirming its commitment to the social, educational and economic uplift of nearly half the state’s population.

Backward Classes constitute about 49.55 per cent of the population, as projected from the Smart Pulse Survey based on the 2011 Census. A total of 138 communities are classified into five groups — BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D and BC-E. The BC Sub-Plan has statutory backing under Act No. 13 of 2019, which mandates earmarking one-third of Plan outlays for BCs. The government has committed ₹1.50 lakh crore over five years, at ₹30,000 crore annually, to ensure direct and quantifiable benefits to BC individuals, households and habitations.

The backward classes welfare department receives the largest allocation of ₹23,324.44 crore. Significant funds have also been provided to energy (₹5,132.80 crore), municipal administration and urban development (₹3,839.35 crore), school education (₹2,919.38 crore), weaker section housing (₹2,250.61 crore), rural development and rural water supply, women development and child welfare and medical education.

Agriculture and allied sectors are strengthened through RKVY-RAFTAAR, crop insurance premium support, digital agriculture, integrated Agri-Labs and Rythu Seva Kendralu. The Annadata Sukhibhava scheme proposes ₹20,000 annual assistance to farmers, while Vaddi Leni Runalu seeks to ease credit burdens. Horticulture schemes under PMKSY and National Horticulture Mission, and sericulture support with 90 per cent financial assistance, aim to boost farm incomes.

Education remains a core focus. Post-Matric Scholarships (RTF and MTF), 747 pre-matric hostels, 363 college hostels, and 109 BC Residential Institutions support access to quality education. The NTR Videshi Vidyadharana scheme facilitates overseas higher studies. BCs continue to enjoy 29 per cent reservation in education and employment.

Minister for BC welfare S. Savitha thanked the Chief Minister for allotting the majority of funds for BC welfare in the budget and added that this is a pro-BC historical budget committed to backward communities.