BC Simha Garjana At The Phule Ambedkar Grounds Today

Vijayawada: The Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party has announced a large public rally titled “BC Simha Garjana” at the Phule Ambedkar Grounds on February 22 (today) in front of Acharya Nagarjuna University besides Vijayawada-Chennai National Highway in Guntur district. BCYP president Ramachandra Yadav is going to announce the party’s future roadmap at the meeting.

Party leaders claim the event will witness participation from BC community representatives across districts, signalling a fresh assertion of social justice demands at a time when caste-based data and reservation policies are once again shaping national and State-level discourse.

According to BCYP leaders, the rally will press for the enactment of a comprehensive Backward Classes Rights Protection Law to safeguard constitutional guarantees and welfare entitlements. The party is also expected to demand enhanced budgetary allocations for BC Corporations, allocation of land for BC communities in the capital region, and the conduct of a comprehensive caste census in Andhra Pradesh to determine accurate population data.

A key highlight of the rally will be the call for 44 per cent reservations for BCs in education, employment, local bodies and legislative institutions — a demand that party leaders say reflects the community’s demographic strength and socio-economic realities.