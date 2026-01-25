BC Protection Act to Boost Morale: Krishnaiah

KURNOOL: National president of the BC Welfare Association, R. Krishnaiah, on Sunday said the proposed BC Protection Act would significantly boost the confidence and morale of Backward Classes.

Welcoming the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to introduce a BC Protection Bill in the Assembly, Krishnaiah expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for taking the initiative.

Addressing an informal meeting at the BC Bhavan here, he said the legislation would provide long-pending legal safeguards to BC communities. “We have been fighting for a BC Protection Bill for the past 30 years. This step marks a major milestone in that struggle,” he said.

Krishnaiah urged the Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to introduce and pass a comprehensive BC Protection Bill in Parliament. He said the movement would continue until similar legal safeguards were enacted at the national level.

Leaders and representatives of various BC organisations attended the meeting and described the proposed law as a historic step towards social justice.