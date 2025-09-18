BC Protection Act Getting Final Touches

Vijayawada:The AP government is currently in the process of finalising the Backward Classes (BC) Protection Act, so as to fulfill an election promise of the three-party alliance.

The law aimed at “preserving the dignity of BC communities,” stated BC welfare minister S Savitha here on Wednesday. She said the law would restore 34 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies.



The minister held a meeting at the state secretariat with the participation of other BC ministers, including law minister NMD Farook. The discussions focused on the BC Protection Act and ensuring smooth implementation of the reservation provisions without legal complications.



Savitha claimed that the TD-led state goverment gave top priority to the welfare and progress of BCs. “Drawing inspiration from the party’s founder NTR, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has worked hard to position BCs prominently across all sectors. The 2025-26 budget saw an unprecedented allocation of over `47,000 crore towards BC welfare initiatives,” she said.



Kollu Ravindra, another BC minister, criticised the YSRC government, saying it targeted BC leaders in the Telugu Desam by filing false cases against them and putting them in jail.



Also present were ministers K Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kondapalli Srinivas, Vasamsetti Subhash, and senior BC welfare officials.