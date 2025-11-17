B.C. Janardhana Reddy Says AP to Set Up Corporation for Road Development

Kakinada: Roads, Investments and Infrastructure minister B.C. Janardhana Reddy disclosed that the state government will set up a corporation that will exclusively develop roads in Andhra Pradesh.

Inaugurating a Paddy Purchasing Centre within the Agriculture Marketing Committee premises at Achanta in West Godavari district on Sunday along with area MLA Pithani Satyanarayana, Janardhana Reddy underlined that though the state government is going through a financial crisis, it will continue helping farmers. He assured that the state government will deposit paddy amounts into the accounts of farmers within 48 hours of procuring the paddy from them.

The minister acknowledged that at times, payments could be delayed due to technical problems. At such times, the government does everything to ensure that technical issues are sorted out quickly.

Janardhana Reddy said the negligence of previous YSRC government on various fronts, including finance, is still haunting the present NDA alliance government. However, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is setting the matters right and taking steps for development of roads.

The minister underlined the belief of Chandrababu Naidu that if farmers develop, the state would automatically develop. He instructed officials to purchase paddy at procurement centres in a planned manner without giving chance to corruption at any level.

Earlier, Janardhana Reddy unveiled a statue of Vuyyalavada Narasimha Reddy at Marteru village in the Achanta assembly constituency. He underlined that Narasimha Reddy is the first freedom fighter to fight against British rule. He maintained that installing statues of such persons is a great inspiration to future generations.

The minister thanked MLA Pithani Satyanarayana for installing the statue of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy, hailing from Rayalaseema, in West Godavari district.

Centre to establish AI training and skill centres in Eluru: MP

Kakinada: Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav said the central government will soon set up an Artificial Intelligence Training Centre and a Skill Development Centre in Eluru. He added that the Centre has also approved a voluntary organisation to establish a women-related institute in the town. The NGO will trace missing women and girls and reunite them with their families.

Mahesh Kumar Yadav took part in several programmes in the constituency on Sunday, including the Ganganamma Jathara, road development inspections and the unveiling of an NTR statue. He said Eluru district is set to become a “Food Processing Hub” with several units coming up, and noted that four food processing industries have already begun operations. These industries, he said, would generate direct and indirect employment for local youth.

He added that both the state and central governments were introducing schemes to help women become industrialists and were working to implement 33 per cent reservation for women across sectors.

The MP said many roads in Eluru district will soon come under the National Highways Authority of India. The Eluru–Jangareddygudem road is proposed to be widened into a four-lane road, while the Jangareddygudem–Devulapalli and Devulapalli–Tadikalapudi roads will be developed in Chintalapudi constituency. Chintalapudi MLA Roshan Kumar and other leaders participated.

At a Karthika Samaradhana organised by the Yadava community, Mahesh Kumar urged the community to remain united and showcase their talent for collective growth.