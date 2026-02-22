Bapatla Team Studies Goa Tourism Model Coastal Development

Vijayawada: A high-level delegation from Bapatla district, led by district collector Dr V. Vinod Kumar, concluded a three-day study tour of Goa aimed at exploring models for sustainable coastal tourism development and called on Pramod Sawant on Sunday.

The delegation studied Goa’s coastal tourism framework, widely regarded as one of the country’s most successful and well-regulated models. The collector thanked the Goa government for its cooperation during the visit and said the exposure would help Bapatla district prepare a structured roadmap for developing its coastline in a sustainable manner.

As a gesture of courtesy, the Chief Minister was felicitated with a shawl and presented with an idol of Lord Venkateswara. The delegation also handed over a coffee-table book published by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department highlighting the State’s tourism potential. In return, Dr Sawant presented the team with a copy of the Goa Tourism Policy document.

Dr Sawant advised the officials to strictly adhere to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms while undertaking coastal development to protect fragile ecosystems and avoid legal issues.

The delegation assured that best practices observed in Goa would be adapted to suit Bapatla’s coastal conditions. The team included municipal commissioner G. Raghunatha Reddy, tahsildar K. Gopikrishna, MPDO M. Rajesh Babu, district tourism officer Ali Asgar Shaikh, and AP Tourism project managers Siva Sharan and Shaik Sajith.