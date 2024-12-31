Bapatla sees decline in crime, rise in cyber offenses

Vijayawada: The Bapatla district reported significant changes in crime and enforcement trends this year, as revealed in a press conference led by Tushar Dudi on Tuesday. The annual report showcased a 32.1 per cent drop in registered cases, declining from 5,361 in 2023 to 3,637 in 2024. Property crimes also saw a 13.5 per cent reduction, from 478 cases in 2023 to 413 in 2024. However, the value of stolen property increased from ₹33.3 million to ₹37.8 million, with recovery rates improving slightly from 55 per cent to 57 per cent.

Crimes against women fell by 19 per cent, with 531 cases reported in 2024 compared to 659 in 2023. Rape cases dropped from 17 to 11. Bodily offenses remained nearly unchanged, with a marginal 0.71 per cent decrease (from 982 cases in 2023 to 975 in 2024). Fatal road accidents were consistent at 213 incidents, with fatalities decreasing slightly from 235 to 234. Non-fatal accidents reduced by 15.81 per cent, dropping from 354 in 2023 to 298 in 2024.

In contrast, cybercrime surged by 73 per cent, with reported cases increasing from 52 in 2023 to 90 in 2024. Financial losses from cybercrime rose dramatically from ₹9.2 million to ₹57 million.

Police activities intensified, with 12,940 cases booked in 2024, a 5 per cent rise from 2023. Judicial efficiency improved as disposed cases increased from 1,092 to 1,359. Lok Adalats resolved 2,421 cases, up from 2,225. Enhanced surveillance was achieved through the installation of 817 new CCTV cameras.