Bapatla police return 237 recovered mobile phones to owners

Vijayawada: Bapatla district superintendent of police B. Umamaheswar on Sunday handed over 237 recovered mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, to their rightful owners during a special distribution programme.

The mobile phones were recovered during a month-long special drive conducted across Bapatla district in January by the IT Core Team in coordination with police units.

Addressing the media, the SP said mobile phones have become essential personal assets, containing sensitive data such as banking details and financial information.

He revealed that 373 mobile phones were recovered in December alone. Since the formation of the district, police have traced and returned 3,866 mobile phones worth Rs 7.73 crore to complainants, he added.