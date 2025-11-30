Bapatla Police On High Alert As Cyclone Ditwah Nears Coast

VIJAYAWADA: Bapatla district police have stepped up preparedness to tackle the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which is expected to severely affect the district’s coastal belt. Superintendent of Police B. Umamaheswar advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and said tourists are being restricted from visiting beaches as a precaution.

A central control room has been set up at the district police headquarters, with additional units established in the Repalle and Chirala sub-divisions. Emergency contact numbers have been publicised: 112 for emergencies, 83338 13228 for the district control room, 89787 77261 for the control room in-charge, 98853 80674 for Chirala, and 90635 36377 for Repalle.

The SP conducted a cell conference with officers, emphasising readiness in mandals likely to face strong impact Addanki, Chinnaganjam, Repalle, Nizampatnam and Nagaram. Police have been directed to monitor vulnerable culverts, weak embankments and previously breached areas, and to coordinate closely with line departments.

Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to stay alert and shift to relief centres if required. Quick Response Teams equipped with JCBs, cutters, rain gear and other rescue tools have been deployed, with police operating round-the-clock to ensure immediate public assistance.