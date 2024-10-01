Bapatla Police Crackdown on Illicit Liquor Trade

Vijayawada: In a major operation against the illegal liquor trade, Bapatla police conducted a cordon and search operation in Ramnagar, Chirala. Led by Chirala DSP P. Jagadeesh Naik, over 130 police officers, including personnel from the AR department, participated in the raid.

The operation resulted in the destruction of 2,000 litres of jaggery wash, a key ingredient in the production of illicit liquor. Additionally, authorities seized 30 liters of illegally distilled (ID) liquor.

To dismantle the illicit liquor network, police also confiscated 30 two-wheelers and three three-wheeler autos that were found to be involved in the illegal activities.

Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi emphasised the department's commitment to curbing antisocial activities, including the sale and smuggling of illegal substances.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the police through the 100 or 112 emergency numbers or by contacting their local station house officers.