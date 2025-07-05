Bapatla District Leads the Way in P4 Implementation: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has finalised the logo that’s designed to reflect the spirit of his unique P4 initiative in AP.

The first general body meeting of Swarnandhra-P4 Foundation, led by the CM, was held on Friday. Naidu called for the formation of two committees -- an executive committee and an advisory committee-- at the state level for effective implementation of the P-4 scheme.

A decision was to establish P4 chapters at district and constituency levels, comprising vice‑chairmen of the Swarnandhra‑P4 Foundation (including assigned ministers), public representatives and government officials.

The CM also endorsed the official P4 logo and provided strategic direction to all participants. Six logo designs, each reflecting the essence of P4, were presented to the CM. After gathering feedback, a logo was approved.

Naidu announced that people who help the poor, whether through financial aid or direct service, would be identified and honoured. The P4 platform provides an excellent stage for public recognition, he said.

Each constituency, he said, will select 6,000–10,000 Bangaru Kutumbams.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for MLAs to serve and uplift their constituents. Competition should emerge not just among MLAs but also among administrators, to match mentors with Bangaru Kutumbams. In constituencies with industries, promoters would be encouraged to adopt local Bangaru Kutumbams. In less affluent areas, mentors from philanthropists or external agencies will be assigned,” clarified the CM.

Naidu said, “Our goal is to bring light into the lives of the poor through the P4 approach. While previous schemes inspired enthusiasm with the name Janma Bhoomi, the response to P4 has also been encouraging. By August 15, we aim to identify 1.5 million Bangaru Kutumbams (golden families) and appoint 100,000 guides who must support their families, continually providing both initial aid and ongoing mentorship.”

The CM said, “It’s not enough to assist them once; we need committed mentors who stay engaged.”

“With P4, our vision is to eliminate poverty in the state by 2029. This isn’t an ordinary goal; it’s a battle we must win to make history. Once we are resolved, even the impossible becomes possible. We must observe evolving development paradigms like PPP models.”

As per Naidu’s plan, the top 10 per cent who have prospered will invest in the bottom 20 per cent, who remain in poverty, creating a meaningful “give-back” culture. Examples include philanthropic models like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation or Vedanta and GMR Foundations, the CM explained.

He said, “For families designated as Bangaru Kutumbam under P-4, there will be no reduction in their existing welfare benefits under any government scheme. This has been clearly stated before, and I affirm it again. While welfare benefits continue, additional financial assistance will be channelled via P4. Mentors should help youth and students in Bangaru Kutumbams set and achieve career goals. I have spoken with many willing individuals, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, who are ready to join this movement,” the CM stated.

He said, “Hereafter, let us plan outreach measures to promote the scheme widely. Share success stories and case-studies of Bangaru Kutumbams that have benefited from this. Also, recognise mentors adequately. I also want to praise the Bapatla district for the lead role it achieved in P4 implementation. This success is due to the dedication of its local representatives and the district collector.”