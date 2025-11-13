Bapatla Constituency Development Office Inaugurated

Vijayawada: Bapatla MLA Vegesna Narendra Varma and district collector V. Vinod Kumar jointly inaugurated the Bapatla Constituency Development Action Plan office at the city municipality premises on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector explained that as per the state government's initiative, Constituency Development Action Plan offices are being established in each constituency of Bapatla district.

These offices will function as centres where the respective MLAs can hold meetings with officials and address public grievances effectively. People can approach these offices to meet the legislators, submit their requests or complaints, and work towards timely solutions.

Vinod Kumar said these offices will lead to accelerated development of the constituencies in the district.

Narendra Varma said the office in Bapatla will enable regular review and monitoring of welfare and development programmes in the constituency. He said the office is part of the visionary move of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that elected members are accessible to the public. The MLA assured that he will be available to the public at the constituency office every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. He asked the constituency people to meet him anytime regarding their issues.

The event concluded with a tree-planting ceremony at the municipal office premises by collector Vinod Kumar and MLA Narendra Varma. Those who attended the programme included Bapatla Urban Development Authority chairman Salagala Rajashekar Babu, CPO S. Raju, district panchayat officer Prabhakar, municipal commissioner Raghunath Reddy, and tahsildar Salima.