Bapatla Collector Orders Free Passage to Sea for Fishermen

Vijayawada: Bapatla district collector J. Venkata Murali has ordered immediate removal of boulders dumped at the sea mouth in Adavipallipalem, so that fishermen will have a free passage into the sea from Wednesday onwards.

Fishermen have been agitating for past few days at Adavipallipalem in Bapatla district complaining they are unable to go fishing into the sea as a farmer, identified as B. Venkata Rao, has allegedly dumped boulders into the creek in an attempt to build a beach resort on the land owned by him.

The collector had called the fishermen for a meeting on Tuesday along with district officials. He constituted a committee with officials to inquire into the matter and submit a report in a month in case there is violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the resort developer.

Later, Venkata Murali told media persons that he has issued necessary instructions to officials to resolve the fishermen’s issue immediately. Their long-term grievances will be resolved once the committee submits its report.

The collector referred to the filing up of the curved portion of the creek towards the sea mouth, called the Ipurupalem Straight Cut, nearly one-and-half-years ago. He called for an inquiry on the circumstances leading to filling up the curved portion with sand, as it used to serve as a natural barrier for cyclonic storms and protect the fishermen’s boats.

With regard to allegations that a fisherman identified as Kanna Mamidaiah had illegally taken away 500 tonnes of sand from the area claiming to have a government permit, Venkata Murali said criminal cases will be booked against Mamidaiah if the charges against him are proved.

The collector ordered withdrawal of cases booked against the fishermen in the last few days for staging a stir over their inability to go for fishing, as boulders had been dumped into the creek at Adavipallipalem.

He said immediate measures are being initiated to remove the boulders and avoid any damage to boats of fishermen when the go fishing into the sea.