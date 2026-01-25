Banking Experts Call For Robust Export Finance

Nellore: Banking professionals underlined the need for robust export finance, supply chain liquidity, and simplified EXIM banking solutions at a foreign trade seminar organised by the Aadharsh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) in partnership with Sri City.

Speaking on the occasion, Naresh Vemula, vice-president and head of sales—supply chain finance, Muthoot Fincorp, highlighted customised liquidity solutions for exporters, while Harpreet Singh, AGM (SME), Bank of India, outlined key export finance mechanisms.

Anand Prakash, AGM (E CCB), Bank of India, elaborated on EXIM banking products designed to ease cross-border transactions.

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr. Ravindra Sannareddy, managing director of Sri City, said Sri City has emerged as a gateway to global markets, playing a vital role in promoting export-led industrial growth and equipping industries to compete internationally.

Expert sessions followed with R.R. Padmanabhan, director, EXIM Group, and Dr. Gopal Krishna Raju, FCA, director, 3i Advisory Group, who explained RBI regulatory compliance, documentation requirements, and the policy frameworks governing cross-border trade.