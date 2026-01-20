Bangladesh to Release 9 North Andhra Fishermen

Visakhapatnam: The Bangladesh government has agreed to release 23 Indian fishermen, including nine from north Andhra, who were detained after accidentally straying into Bangladeshi waters due to engine failure. According to the AP Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association, the fishermen were taken into custody by the Bangladesh Coast Guard and have been lodged at Mongla police station in Bagerhat district for the past three months.

The association said sustained efforts, with legal assistance from Advocate Banerjee, helped secure their release. Association leaders thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Union minister K. Rammohan Naidu, ministers Nara Lokesh and K. Atchannaidu, MPs, MLAs and local TDP leaders for coordinating with authorities.

The association also took up the issue of providing support to the fishermen’s families during the detention period. Honorary president P.C. Appa Rao informed the family members, including the boat driver’s wife Kondamma, that the fishermen would return home soon.

