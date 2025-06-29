Bangaru Bonalu from Telangana offered to deity of Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the annual tradition during the Ashada Masam, the Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsava Committee, Hyderabad, offered Bangaru Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi atop Indrakeeladri hillshrine in Vijayawada on Sunday. AP minister for endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy welcomed the committee.

The committee members, accompnaied by devotees from Telangana, visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam and presented Bonalu. Every year, the committee visits the temple and offers Bonalu to the presiding deity. For the 15th consecutive year, around 500 members of the committee visited the temple and had darshan. The representatives said the devotees of the two states are committed to continue the tradition and performing special pujas for the welfare and prosperity of both regions.

Various Andhra Pradesh art forms such as children's peacock dance, Karagam dance, Tappettlu, Kolatam and traditional bhajans were showcased on the occasion. The committee members who presented the 'Golden Bonam' wished that the Telugu states would move forward on the path of development with dairy, crops, happiness, peace and prosperity of their communities.