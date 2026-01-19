Bandla Ganesh To Take Up Padayatra Acknowledging His Admiration For Naidu

Film producer Bandla Ganesh said that he would take up 'Sankalpa Yatra' from Shadnagar to Tirumala. He said that his yatra has no political affiliations and that he has planned to take up the yatra to fulfil his vow taken during the arrest of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"This is not any political yatra. I have taken up this yatra completely out of my admiration towards Chandrababu Naidu. I have the habit of getting up as early as 4.30 am every day. On that day, I was shocked to hear to the news of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest on the TV. With 40 years of experience in politics, he protected the pride of Telugus, across the world. "I kept wondering how could he get arrested. I thought he would be given bail in Guntur but he was lodged in the Rajamahendraavaram Central Jail. With each passing day, I became more anxious. I feared the then ruling party would harm him in the jail."

He said that he waited impatiently for Naidu's release and went to the Supreme Court whenever there was a court hearing.

At that time, I took a vow to lead a padayatra to the Tirumala temple, if he was released. After 52 days of staying in jail, finally, Naidu was released.

Such leaders are necessary for Telugu people. He urged the people not to politicise his padayatra.