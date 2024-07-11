Bandi Sanjay vows crackdown on red sanders smugglers in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar issued a stern warning to red sanders smugglers, declaring that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would take decisive action against those who loot precious forest wealth.

During his visit to the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Thursday, Sanjay told the media, “We will deal harshly with red sanders smugglers”. He emphasised the government’s commitment to protecting this valuable natural resource. "Under no circumstances, those who plundered red sanders will be spared,” he said.

He alleged that over the past five years, individuals lacking genuine devotion had mismanaged TTD assets and politicised the sacred institution. “The TTD was turned into a political rehabilitation centre”, he alleged, accusing the previous government of appointing individuals from other faiths to positions of authority, desecrating Tirumala shrine.

Sanjay further charged that the previous administration had engaged in illegal activities, particularly the smuggling of red sanders from Seshachalam forests. "They (smugglers) plundered red sanders worth thousands of crores of rupees", he stated, adding that, for five years, the TTD administration was effectively in the hands of successors of Veerappan, who used to be a notorious sandalwood smuggler.

Meanwhile, the BJP MP expressed gratitude for his political journey from a party worker to a Union minister, attributing it to the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. He pledged to use his position for the greater good, stating, "I will strive for the uplift of the underprivileged and perform my duties as a Central minister with utmost dedication and with the blessing of Lord Venkateswara".