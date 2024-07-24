Bandi Bansidhar Appointed Co-Chairperson of ASSOCHAM AP Council

Vijayawada: Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Development Council, has announced the appointment of Bandi Bansidhar, vice president, Steel Exchange India Limited, as co-chairperson of ASSOCHAM Andhra Pradesh State Development Council for the year 2024–25.

Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy, chairperson of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Development Council, and Sridhar Pinnapureddy, co-chairperson of Telangana State Development Council welcomed Bansidhar.

Speaking at a meeting on the occasion, Ravi Kumar Reddy pointed out that Bandi Bansidhar has extensive experience working with both the government’s NITI Aayog as well as the private sector in areas of steel, energy, natural resources, and circular economy.

Responding, Bansidhar said as co-chairperson of AP chapter, he is looking forward to collaborating with fellow council members, industry peers and Andhra Pradesh government to create a business environment that fosters industrial growth and represents the interests of entrepreneurs from AP at the national level.