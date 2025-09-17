 Top
Bandaru Narasimha Rao Elected ACA Vice President Unopposed

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
17 Sept 2025 8:30 AM IST

The virtual meeting, conducted via video conference and chaired by ACA President MP Kesineni Sivanath, saw Returning Officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar officially certify Narasimha Rao’s election to the key administrative position.

Bandaru Narasimha Rao, appointed as Vice President in Andhra Cricket Association. (Poto by arrangeent)

Vijayawada: Bandaru Narasimha Rao, a member of the New Cricket Club of Guntur, was unanimously elected as Vice President of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) during the organisation’s Annual General Body Meeting held on Tuesday.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ACA President MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu, ACA Committee members, and all Apex Members for unanimously electing me as ACA Vice President,” Narasimha Rao said after his appointment.
