Bandar Port to Be Ready by Next Year: AP CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has promised to complete the Bandar Port works by 2025 and help industrialise the area.



After examining the progress of the ongoing works of the Bandar Port, Naidu told the media that another 38.32 acres of land would be allocated for the port soon. The port works were taken up at an estimated cost of `3,669 crore, but the progress of works was slow, he noted.

He said, “Once the works are complete, the first four berths will be set up. As per the master plan, up to 16 berths can be established. This will largely help the development of Machilipatnam, which is near Amaravati.”

“We shall provide the necessary road connectivity, a police training centre and water supply to the area. If the port is converted into a container port, it will also help states like Telangana,” he stated.

Recalling the decades-long agitation for the Bandar Port, Naidu said he had launched the works after identifying its priority. "I will try to get more industries to this area. We will get clarity on BPCL soon," he said.

The CM also said action would be taken against the YSRC for erecting its party office on police land.