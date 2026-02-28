Banana Prices Crash Again, Rayalaseema Farmers Sink Into Distress

KADAPA: Banana farmers across Rayalaseema have once again been pushed into uncertainty as market prices have witnessed a sharp fall, dropping from nearly ₹22,000 per tonne to around ₹15,000 in recent weeks, leaving growers struggling to recover cultivation costs despite a good harvest.

Farmers who had regained hope earlier this year are now facing fresh losses. In January, prices had touched nearly ₹25,000 per tonne, raising expectations of profitable returns after months of hardship. However, the sudden decline has once again dampened their prospects.

In local markets, bananas that earlier sold for ₹40–₹45 per kg are now fetching only ₹22–₹25 per kg, further highlighting the extent of the price crash.

This is not the first setback for growers. During November 2025, banana prices had plunged to as low as ₹2,000–₹3,000 per tonne, forcing several farmers to abandon their crop in the fields as returns failed even to cover labour costs.

The premium Grand 9 (G9) banana variety is widely cultivated in Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts. Across Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapur districts, the crop is grown in nearly 50,000 hectares, with an average yield of about 20 tonnes per acre.

Farmers invest close to ₹1.5 lakh per acre on cultivation. Growers say prices must remain above ₹22,000 per tonne to ensure viable returns.

“When prices fall to ₹15,000 per tonne, we cannot even recover our investment,” said Subramanyam, a farmer from Rajampet mandal. “If low prices occur during the second or third harvest, we can somehow manage. But when the first harvest itself fetches poor rates, our entire season collapses.”

Farmers and officials attribute the price crash to declining exports, early summer heat conditions and the lack of storage facilities. Unlike some other crops, bananas cannot be stored for long periods, forcing farmers to sell immediately after harvest.

A horticulture department official in Kadapa district said slowing exports particularly to Gulf countries amid geopolitical tensions have also affected demand.

“Production is good this season, but exports have slowed and local markets are unable to absorb the supply. This has resulted in a sharp price decline,” the official explained.

According to agriculture estimates, bananas are cultivated in nearly one lakh hectares across Andhra Pradesh, with Rayalaseema accounting for almost half of the total area.

Kondareddy, a farmer from Parnapalle village in Pulivendula constituency, said the situation was deeply frustrating.

“We worked hard and achieved an excellent yield this time. But without a proper price, all our efforts are going in vain,” he said. “Good production should bring profits, not losses.”

Rayalaseema Banana Cultivation

District Area under Cultivation (hectares) Annual Production (metric tonnes)

Kadapa 26,449 ha Up to 16 lakh MT

Kurnool 4,670 ha Up to 3 lakh MT

Nandyal 81 ha Around 5,000 MT

Anantapur 15,848 ha Up to 10 lakh MT