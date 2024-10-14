Ballistic launching pad to be established in Nagayalanka

Kakinada: State housing minister K. Partha Saradhi announced the establishment of a Ballistic Launching Pad in Nagayalanka, along with a memorial center in Nuziveedu honoring Indian defense missile expert Dr. Suri Bhagavantham. This announcement came during the 115th birthday celebrations of the former DRDO Director General and chief advisor to the Union Minister for Defence, Dr. Suri Bhagavantham.

Accompanied by MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad and former DRDO Chairman G. Satish Reddy, Partha Saradhi unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhagavantham in Agiripalli on Monday. He highlighted the significant contributions of Suri Bhagavantham, former President Abdul Kalam, and others to India's defense sector, noting that the nation’s 1.3 billion people live fearlessly thanks to the efforts of Indian defense scientists. He expressed the government's commitment to honoring Dr. Bhagavantham's legacy by establishing a memorial center in his name and suggested that scientists should form a trust in his honor. He also assured Vedic students that the Sobhanadri Lakshmi Narasimha Vedic Sciences School would be developed.



Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad emphasized the importance of recognizing experts in various fields and advocated for their national-level acknowledgment. He noted that Dr. Bhagavantham was a disciple of Nobel laureate C.V. Raman and credited Satish Reddy for securing the Ballistic Launching Pad at Nagayalanka.



Satish Reddy shared that Dr. Bhagavantham served as DRDO Chairman for nine years, starting in 1961, during which ballistic launching pads were established in the Himalayas and Northeast India, including Leh and Arunachal Pradesh. He also mentioned that 25 laboratories were set up during that time and highlighted that the country exported weapons worth Rs. 24,000 crores in 2023-24. Present at the event were Dr. Suri Bhagavantham Foundation Founder and Director S. B. Ram, National Book Trust member G. Valleswar, Suri Sarma, Salaka Raghunatha Sarma, Dorbhala Prabhakara Sarma, and others.





