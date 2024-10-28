Balineni's JS inclusion angers TD leaders

Kurnool: Tensions are rising between the Telugu Desam (TD) and Jana Sena, as TD leaders have voiced their discontent over Jana Sena's decision to welcome former minister and YSRC leader Balineni into their ranks. TDP members accused Balineni of harassment and filing baseless cases during his tenure.

During a membership drive led by city legislator Damacharla Janardhan Rao in Ongole on Sunday, TDP leaders expressed frustration over Balineni's induction, questioning the commitment to the alliance government. TD leader Yeddu Sasikanth Bhushan made veiled remarks directed at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stating, “Our blood boils when we see the Jana Sena scarf draped over Balineni. Is there no interest in consulting us despite being in an alliance? If those who’ve lost are included, we’ll take our own path too.”

In response, Prakasam District Jana Sena president Riaz warned TD leaders to refrain from public criticism of their party chief, asserting that such comments would not be tolerated.



