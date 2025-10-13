Balayya Fans Seek His Berth in Cabinet, Waylay His Car

ANANTAPUR: In an interesting twist in AP politics, fans of Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who had a hattrick win as MLA from Hindupur in Satya Sai district, have demanded that he be included in the state cabinet.

NBK fans led by their association's national president Namburi Sathish waylaid the vehicle of Balakrishna near Kirikera in Hindupur mandal on Monday. Balakrishna was on a three-day visit to his constituency. “Balayya must be a minister,” they shouted.

A large number of fans held placards carrying their demand. They continued shouting slogans and stopped Balayya’s vehicle for a few minutes.

The fans association claimed Hindupur has been part of the NTR family and the veteran actor served as chief minister through election as MLA of Hindupur from 1985. The fans stressed that Balakrishna should be a minister to promote development of the assembly segment.

While the fans continued to raise slogans and blocked his way, Balayya got down from the car and pacified the fans. He said major developmental activities were already taking place in the segment and there was no need for him to have a cabinet berth.

When the fans persisted, Balayya reportedly informed them that if the high command made an offer, he would gladly function as a minister.

The fresh demand of the fans was in the context of the recent row over some comments of Balayya on megastar Chiranjeevi in the assembly.