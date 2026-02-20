Balakrishna Lays Foundation for Own House in Hindupur

Anantapur: Film actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon have his own house in Hindupur town, ending years of staying in rented accommodation during his visits from Hyderabad.

Balakrishna, along with his wife Vasundhara, performed Bhoomi Pooja and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the house on Friday at Vanam Colony in Hindupur town of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Sources said the new house would be constructed on an 81-cent plot in Vanam Colony, near Hindupur town. According to close aides, Balakrishna has conveyed that Hindupur will now be his permanent address. Through the construction of his own residence, he intends to remain closer to the people of his constituency and strengthen his engagement with them.

Opposition parties had earlier criticised the MLA for not being readily available in the constituency to address public grievances.

Balakrishna has represented the Hindupur Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms — 2014, 2019 and 2024. His father, TDP founder N. T. Rama Rao, was also elected thrice from the constituency, as was his brother Nandamuri Harikrishna, making Hindupur a stronghold of the NTR family since 1985. Despite this, the family did not have a permanent residence in the town, and Balakrishna had been staying in rented accommodation during his frequent visits.