Balakrishna a Crownless Emperor: Anam

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy led the birthday celebrations for Padma Bhushan awardee and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna in Nellore, calling him the “crownless emperor” of cinema and politics.

He praised the actor-politician’s community service, especially supporting cancer patients from the district and credited him for inspiring confidence and courage during critical times. The minister called upon people to rally behind the slogan “I Love Nellore.”

Organised by Nellore Urban Development Authority chairman Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy and TDP district secretary Chejerla Venkateswar Reddy, the event at N.T.R. Bhavan featured band performances, fireworks, bike rallies, film clips, and a large gathering singing praises of Balayya and Kotam Reddy.

Kotam Reddy shared how Balakrishna encouraged him through political challenges and said, “I can never repay that debt.” He also backed Anam’s call, urging everyone to echo “I Love Nellore” across the city.

Leaders including former MLA Pasam Sunil, along with TDP coordinators and fan club organisers, remembered Balakrishna’s role as campaigner, role model, and dedicated public servant.