Justice Balaji Medamalli Takes Oath As Additional Judge of AP HC

Amaravati: Justice Balaji Medamalli was sworn in as an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. Andhra High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to Justice Medamalli in the presence of other judges and senior judicial officers. Medamalli later assumed charge in the First Court Hall.

Born on May 29, 1972, at Rajampet in YSR Kadapa district, Balaji comes from an agricultural family and is a first-generation lawyer. He completed his primary education in Rajampet and his graduation from Sri Venkateswara Arts College, Tirupati. He obtained his Law degree from Padala Rami Reddy (P.R.R.) Law College in Hyderabad.