Justice Balaji Medamalli Takes Oath As Additional Judge of AP HC
Born in Rajampet in YSR Kadapa district, Medamalli completed his legal education in Hyderabad.
Amaravati: Justice Balaji Medamalli was sworn in as an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. Andhra High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to Justice Medamalli in the presence of other judges and senior judicial officers. Medamalli later assumed charge in the First Court Hall.
Born on May 29, 1972, at Rajampet in YSR Kadapa district, Balaji comes from an agricultural family and is a first-generation lawyer. He completed his primary education in Rajampet and his graduation from Sri Venkateswara Arts College, Tirupati. He obtained his Law degree from Padala Rami Reddy (P.R.R.) Law College in Hyderabad.
Medamalli began his legal career as a junior to advocate Gudapati Venkateswara Rao. Later, he served as an assistant government pleader from 2004 to 2006 and was appointed standing counsel for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in 2018. The Supreme Court Collegium, in a meeting held on January 28, 2026, recommended his elevation to the AP High Court for a period of two years.