Bal Vivah Mukti Rath Reaches 43 Lakh People in AP

Vijayawada: The Bal Vivah Mukti Rath, a month-long awareness campaign against child marriage, concluded on Sunday on International Women’s Day after reaching more than 43.4 lakh people across 2,464 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Organised by Just Rights for Children as part of the Government of India’s 100-day intensive campaign to end child marriage, the Rath travelled 38,132 km across the state, spreading awareness about laws against child marriage and promoting the need for a child marriage-free society.

Jyothi Mathur, senior adviser (policy) at Just Rights for Children, said the campaign received support from politicians, civil society groups, police personnel, faith leaders and women survivors, cutting across political and social divides to strengthen efforts to eliminate child marriage by 2030.

She said 10,244 awareness activities, including rallies, street plays, pledge ceremonies and cultural programmes, were organised during the campaign.

The initiative also covered 4,473 religious institutions and 8,826 schools and colleges, with 12,888 faith leaders participating in the awareness programmes.