Bad Roads Irk Tirupati Motorists; YSRC Stages Pothole Protest

Tirupati: Damaged and potholed roads in several parts of Tirupati are causing inconvenience to commuters, with motorists complaining that many stretches have not been repaired in time.

Residents said several roads across the city have developed potholes and eroded surfaces in recent weeks. A large pothole has formed on the master plan road connecting the RTC bus stand with Mangalam and Renigunta roads, posing a risk to motorists using the busy stretch.

Commuters said the damaged portions are particularly difficult to notice at night, and a few two-wheeler riders have reportedly fallen while passing through the area. They also alleged that several roads dug up for civic and development works have not been properly relaid. In some places, only temporary filling has been done, leaving the surface uneven and inconvenient for road users.

The issue came to the fore on Thursday when YSRC workers, led by former deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay, staged a protest by planting a sapling in a pothole on the master plan road.

Speaking to reporters, Abhinay said the protest was meant to highlight the poor condition of roads in Tirupati. “The condition of roads in the city is becoming dangerous. Officials should take steps to repair them,” he said.

He said several master plan roads and slip roads were developed during the previous YSRC government to ease traffic congestion in the city. He alleged that after the NDA government came to power, road maintenance had not been taken up properly.

Referring to the recent decision to ban two-wheelers on the Garuda Varadhi elevated corridor, Abhinay said the accidents there were unfortunate but a complete ban was not the right solution. He urged the civic body and police to focus on road safety and proper road maintenance in the city.