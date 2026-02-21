Backyard Poultry Project To Boost Livelihoods Of Manyam Tribal Families

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Parvathipuram Manyam district administration has stepped up efforts to improve economic empowerment and nutritional security in tribal areas through a backyard poultry farming initiative.

District joint collector and ITDA project officer C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy said the programme would be accelerated to support poor tribal families. Speaking at a review meeting on Friday with officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and representatives of Heifer International, he said the project would be launched on a pilot basis in Saluru and Pachipenta mandals.

Under the initiative, poultry units will be distributed to women and self-help groups in tribal habitations to generate sustainable income. Heifer International will provide training in scientific poultry rearing, vaccination and marketing, while ITDA and the Animal Husbandry Department will select beneficiaries and monitor implementation.

Reddy said indigenous poultry farming involves low investment and offers high returns, besides addressing nutritional deficiencies. Given strong local market demand, he urged beneficiaries to make full use of the opportunity.

The meeting was attended by APO Muralidhar, district animal husbandry officer Dr S. Manmadha Rao, Heifer International project managers and field officials.