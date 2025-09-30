Back P4 Mission For Poverty-free AP, Minister Tells NRIs

VIJAYAWADA: MSME and NRI Minister Kondapalli Srinivas has called upon Telugus settled abroad to support the Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) initiative, saying AP is committed to achieving a poverty-free society by 2047.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Telugu Language Day celebrations organised by the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association in collaboration with the Telugu Desam NRI Committee, Srinivas said the government’s vision of zero poverty must turn into a social movement with active involvement of the diaspora.

He said, “NRIs play a vital role, not only through financial contributions but also by sharing knowledge, skills and mentorship. P4 is not just a development model; it is a people’s mission.”

APNRTS chairman Vemuri Ravi, P4 foundation vice-chairman Kurumba Rao Cherukuri and APNRTS CEO P Krishnamoha, joining the meet in virtual mode, said P4 sought to connect stable families with vulnerable ones in a sustainable framework.

The large-scale awareness programme saw huge participation, with more than 300 NRIs registering for the P4. NRI leaders, including GCC NRI Telugu Desam president Ravi Radhakrishna and Saudi NRI TD president Khalid Saifulla extended their support for the P-4 endeavour. Saifulla said the over 300 pledges marked “just the beginning” of a larger movement.

The SATA core committee, led by its president Anandraju Gunduboyina, along with members Sucharitha, Jani Basha Shaik, Ranjith Chittaluri, Muzzamil Shaik, Erranna Duggupu, Yakub Khan and Anand Pokuri, coordinated the event.