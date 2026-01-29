Baby ‘Missing’ Scare At Anantapur GGH Turns Out To Be iIlegal Adoption

Anantapur: An embarrassing situation arose at the Government General Hospital (GGH) and the Two Town police in Anantapur on Wednesday after rumours spread about a newborn baby going missing, only for police to later find that the infant had been unofficially given away by the family.

According to sources, Shiva Lakshmi and her husband Sunil of Kakkalapalli in Anantapur rural mandal already have three children. Lakshmi delivered her fourth child, a baby girl, at GGH on January 24, and both mother and child were admitted to the general labour ward.

On Wednesday, reports circulated that the four-day-old baby had gone missing from the ward, prompting hospital authorities to alert the Two Town police. Police launched a search, alerting Anantapur headquarters and nearby police stations.

During the investigation, police noticed inconsistencies in the statements of the parents. There were also rumours that the baby had been taken away by relatives, including the grandmother, due to family differences.

After a detailed inquiry, police found that the parents themselves had handed over the baby to a childless couple in an unofficial adoption, citing their inability to care for a fourth child.

Two Town Circle Inspector Srikanth told Deccan Chronicle that the baby was traced and handed back to the mother on Wednesday night. The parents were issued a serious warning, and police cautioned them against such illegal acts in future.



