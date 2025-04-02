Baby abducted from Rampachodavaram hospital, recovered

Visakhapatnam: A five-day-old baby girl abducted from Rampachodavaram Area Hospital has been successfully recovered by police after a swift investigation and search operation.

According to police, Sadala Kalavathi from Pamugundi in Y. Rayavaram mandal gave birth to a baby girl at the Guttedu Primary Health Centre. The newborn developed jaundice shortly after birth and transferred to Rampachodavaram Area Hospital for specialised care.

While at the hospital, an unidentified woman approached the parents, claiming the baby needed to be placed in an incubator. Believing her to be a member of the hospital staff, the parents handed over their child. The woman then vanished from the hospital with the infant.

When the parents later tried to inquire about the welfare of the girl, they realised she had been kidnapped. They then immediately filed a complaint.

Rampachodavaram DSP Prashanth Kumar led the investigation, with officers promptly reviewing the CCTV footage and identifying the suspect. Breakthrough came when authorities apprehended a woman matching the suspect's description travelling on an RTC bus from ASR district headquarters to Bhadrachalam.

Police intercepted the bus near Chintur, arrested the suspect and recovered the abducted baby. The baby is in good health and will soon be reunited with her parents.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta praised the police for their meticulous investigation, which built a strong case leading to the conviction. He also highlighted that in the past eight months, 97 cases related to crimes against women and children resulted in convictions.