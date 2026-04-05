Babu Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary Observed Across Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore Districts

Tirupati/Nellore: The 118th birth anniversary of Deputy Prime Minister and nation's first labour minister late Babu Jagjivan Ram was observed across Tirupati, Chittoor, SPSR Nellore, Prakasam and Markapuram districts on Sunday, with public representatives, officials and community leaders paying tributes and announcing development initiatives.

In Tirupati, excise minister Kollu Ravindra, along with MLA Arani Srinivasulu and district collector Dr S. Venkateswar, garlanded Jagjivan Ram’s statue at Bairagipatteda arch. The minister highlighted Jagjivan Ram’s long public service as a Union minister and his contributions to defence, agriculture and labour sectors, as well as his efforts towards social equality and uplift of weaker sections.

District collector Dr S. Venkateswar said Jagjivan Ram’s ideals and principles should be followed to promote social justice and national development.

In Chittoor, district collector Sumit Kumar and officials paid tributes at Gangineni Cheruvu during a programme organised by the social welfare department. A rally was also taken out to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan. The collector said Jagjivan Ram’s reforms had led to the implementation of key laws and stressed the need for their effective execution for the development of weaker sections.

In SPSR Nellore district, collector Himanshu Shukla directed officials to prepare plans for a Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, including land identification and cost estimates. He also outlined a vision to develop the district into an industrial hub to generate employment.

In Ongole, Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad and other public representatives paid floral tributes and inaugurated a drinking water facility. In Markapuram, district collector M. Vijaya Sunitha said Jagjivan Ram’s ideals continue to guide future generations and emphasised his fight against social discrimination.

Programmes were held across all locations with participation of officials, public representatives and community leaders.