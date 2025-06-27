Baba Ramdev Visits Chinaropalli in Vizianagaram

Baba Ramdev, the chairman of the Patanjali group, visited Chinaropalli village in Kottavalasa mandal, Vizianagaram district, on Thursday. Ram Dev and his team, along with APIIC officials, are seen at the APIIC site where 172 acres of land are alloted to the Patanjali group of industries. APIIC officials explained the land details. He told the media that they are planning to establish a big project there.

It may be recalled that Patanjali Ayurved signed an MoU with the AP government during the partnership summit in 2017 to invest `1,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in agro-based food processing, cattle breeding and research and development in Ayurveda, according to its co-founder Acharya Balakrishna.

Baba Ramdev established the Patanjali Ayurved Limited in 2006 along with Balakrishna with a mission of establishing the science of Ayurveda in accordance and coordination with the latest technology and ancient wisdom. The products are in the categories of personal care and food. The company manufactures 444 products, including 45 types of cosmetic products and 30 types of food products.



