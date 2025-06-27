Baba Ramdev Backs AP's Wellness Vision

He was addressing a gathering of industry leaders, policymakers and others at the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave here on Friday.Ramdev called for the development of Horsley Hills as an international wellness destination integrating yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy. He announced plans to set up his Patanjali wellness centers across the state and suggested promoting scenic locations as premium wedding venues, celebrating Indian traditions.The chief minister responded by promising full support, including an airport at Madanapalle, to boost wellness tourism.Naidu invited Gayatri, a cancer survivor, to share her personal experience with yoga. Diagnosed earlier with malignant cancer, Gayatri credited yoga with helping her recover and become cancer-free.She had traveled from Australia to India to seek treatment. Naidu applauded her courage and story, stating it highlights the power of natural healing methods. "Yoga must be central to our wellness journey," he said.He invited Baba Ramdev to don the role of a spiritual guide or adviser to the government to promote wellness tourism in the state.At the conclave, the CM reviewed the tech-powered roadmap to transform Andhra Pradesh’s tourism landscape presented by top officials. Special chief secretary to tourism, Ajay Jain, presented the state's vision. APTDC managing director Amrapali Kata, unveiled a tourism growth dashboard to monitor performance in real-time.Tirupati joint collector Shubham Bansal, with GFST, launched the Tirupati Dashboard, offering tourists live access to local services.The chief minister launched Andhra Pradesh’s Tourism Digital Calendar, along with a new brochure, strategy paper and annual tourism event schedule. APTDC signed MoUs worth `10,329 crore in the CM’s presence.Naidu also flagged off the state's Caravan tourism initiative, offering modern, mobile travel solutions for families and groups. This innovative model is designed to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations, create jobs and support sustainable regional development.Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, GFST director Cherukuri Kutumba Rao and vice chairman SP Tucker addressed the gathering.