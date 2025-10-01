Baba Birth Centenary Celebrations On Novemberr 23

ANANTAPUR: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the upcoming centenary Celebrations of Sri Satya Saibaba.

The Satya Sai Central Trust and the state government would be jointly conducting the celebrations in a grand manner at Prasanthi Nilayam. The trust has invited the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from about 140 countries.

The main celebrations would be held on Nov 23 followed by several programmes styled as International Women’ day, Satya Sai Institutes of Higher Learning convocation etc.

The Satya Sai central trust is expecting huge crowds of devotees for the event. The state government would undertake developmental activities by concentrating on the roads in and around Puttaparthi.

In Puttaparthi municipality alone, funds of about `12 crore were released for laying of CC roads. The West Gate road of Prasanthi Nilayam as also the Brahmanapalli roads to Prasanthi Nilayam and Puttaparthi will see improvements.

Satya Sai collector Syam Prasad said, “We concentrated attention on provisions for drinking water, electricity, roads and other facilities. Devotees from several countries would converge here for the celebrations,” he said.