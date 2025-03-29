Ayush Research Hospital in Nandigama Soon

Vijayawada: An integrated AYUSH (Ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha, and homeopathy) research hospital with 25 to 50 beds will be set up in Nandigama. The Ministry of AYUSH will approve the proposal as soon as it is submitted by the state government.

Union AYUSH Minister of State Prataprao Ganapatrao Jadhav responded to a question from MP Kesineni Shivnath alias Chinni in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister confirmed that the hospital will include doctors and medicines from various branches of AYUSH, including Ayurveda, Unani, homeopathy and naturopathy.

During the question-answer session, Shivnath inquired about the Centre’s plans for the AYUSH research hospital in Nandigama under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM). He noted that over 3,000 AYUSH hospitals have been set up in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the commitment to enhancing healthcare options in alternative medicine.

Shivnath remarked that in 2018, the Andhra government had allocated land for a 25-bed integrated AYUSH research hospital in Nandigama. He remarked that a recent survey indicated that local residents prefer AYUSH treatments, with 60-65 per cent expressing a preference for these therapies. Shivnath promised to send the proposal to the ministry at the earliest.