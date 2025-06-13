Ayush Ministry, AP Officials Review Vizag Yoga Day Plans

Visakhapatnam: Senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush and the Andhra Pradesh government conducted a high-level review and field inspection in Visakhapatnam to assess preparations for International Yoga Day (IDY). The delegation was led by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, and M.T. Krishna Babu, special chief secretary, along with key departmental heads.

The inspection covered major venues including RK Beach, Rishikonda Beach, Andhra University, and GITAM University, which are slated to host large-scale yoga demonstrations and cultural events on June 21.

During the review, officials held detailed discussions on inter-departmental coordination, mobilisation strategies, security arrangements, and the integration of cultural elements. Emphasis was laid on infrastructure readiness and ensuring strong public participation to meet national objectives of promoting yoga as a mass movement.

The Ministry of Ayush commended the proactive leadership of the Andhra Pradesh government, highlighting that the state's ambitious planning and grassroots-level engagement reflect the growing stature of IDY as a global wellness initiative rooted in Indian tradition.

“As June 21 approaches, Visakhapatnam is expected to host 5 lakh participants, showcasing India’s commitment to ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’,” said M.T. Krishna Babu.