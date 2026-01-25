Ayush Hospital to Open in Nellore Within Four Months: Narayana

Nellore: Municipal Administration minister Dr Ponguru Narayana on Sunday said that the new AYUSH Homeopathy Hospital in Nellore would be completed within three months of the commencement of construction and inaugurated in the fourth month.

Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone for the AYUSH Homeopathy Dispensary building at Kamati Street in Nellore, the minister said the project was being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh.

He recalled that nearly 30 years ago, Guduru Muniswami Naidu had donated land for establishing the AYUSH hospital. The facility initially functioned from a temporary thatched structure, but services were later shifted after the building became unsafe.

Narayana said the hospital was of particular importance to the local population, including poor families, goldsmith communities, minorities and Agnikula Kshatriyas, who largely depend on affordable AYUSH healthcare.

Following the deterioration of the old structure, the dispensary was shifted to Jubilee Hospital, causing inconvenience to residents for nearly a decade. “Locals brought this long-pending issue to my notice. After discussions with the Chief Minister, ₹30 lakh was sanctioned and construction of a new building was launched today,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s people-centric approach, the minister said ward-wise public grievance forums (Praja Darbars) had been introduced to address citizens’ issues effectively. He said over 3,000 applications had been received so far, mostly relating to TIDCO housing, pensions and house site allotments.

Nellore city in-charge Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav said the long-pending issue in the 47th Division was resolved following residents’ appeals. He added that the minister had directed officials to complete the hospital building within three months.

Local corporator Ramakrishna, officials from various departments and party leaders attended the programme.