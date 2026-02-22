Ayesha Meera’s Parents to Meet CM Seeking Justice

Vijayawada:The parents of slain B.Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera have decided to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to seek justice in their daughter’s murder case, alleging that no justice has been delivered even after 18 years.

Ayesha Meera’s father, Syed Yaqbal Basha, said that at the time of her murder on December 27, 2007, Naidu was the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and had assured them of justice. He said they now want the Chief Minister to order a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge to conduct a thorough probe and identify the real culprits.

He alleged that officers who failed to properly investigate the case should be held accountable. Claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not conduct a fair probe, he said the family had approached the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry, but that too failed to deliver justice.

Meera’s parents, including her mother Samshad Begum, alleged that they have faced injustice from the beginning, as the real offender has not been identified. They further alleged irregularities in the post-mortem procedure, stating that the examination was conducted by a male doctor instead of a female doctor.

They said a second post-mortem was conducted in 2018 and that it took nearly eight years to receive permission for the burial of her mortal remains. The CBI court cleared the burial, which was carried out with the involvement of revenue authorities and police protection at Tenali on February 27.

Yaqbal Basha alleged that the CBI merely followed the police findings without conducting an independent investigation. “After years of inquiry by both the police and the CBI, the case was closed citing lack of evidence. Is this not injustice? The accused were made witnesses. We will continue our fight until justice is delivered,” he said.

Meanwhile, family members are making arrangements to perform the last rites, having invited close relatives and local religious heads to the Muslim burial ground in Tenali.