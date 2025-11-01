Ayesha Meera case: CBI to Give Report Copies to Parents
Vijayawada:The CBI assured to provide copies of its re-investigation report into the murder of pharmacy student Ayesha Meera to her parents during the hearing held here on Friday in the CBI court.
Accordingly, the deceased’s parents submitted to the court that they would raise their objections after going through the report.
The CBI court adjourned the next hearing in the case to November 21.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
