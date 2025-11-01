 Top
Ayesha Meera case: CBI to Give Report Copies to Parents

Andhra Pradesh
1 Nov 2025 1:11 AM IST

Accordingly, the deceased’s parents submitted to the court that they would raise their objections after going through the report.

The CBI assured to provide copies of its re-investigation report into the murder of pharmacy student Ayesha Meera to her parents during the hearing held here on Friday in the CBI court.(File Photo)

Vijayawada:The CBI assured to provide copies of its re-investigation report into the murder of pharmacy student Ayesha Meera to her parents during the hearing held here on Friday in the CBI court.

The CBI court adjourned the next hearing in the case to November 21.

DC Correspondent
