Axis Energy and Suzlon to Expedite Grounding of Allotted Capacities in Alignment with CTUIL Timelines

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed Axis Energy and Suzlon to expedite grounding of their allotted capacities in alignment with Central Transmission Utility of India Litd’s timelines.

This, he said, should ensure maximum local employment during construction and operation, and expand skill development initiatives to train local youth. He also advised the companies to adhere to execution milestones, extend community development and CSR activities in project areas, and maintain transparency in implementation so as to strengthen investor confidence in AP’s renewable energy sector.

The minister, along with chief secretary Vijayanand, reviewed the progress of the renewable energy projects being implemented by Axis Energy and Suzlon Energy and the compressed biogas projects by Reliance, on Wednesday.

Representatives from Axis Energy said that through its joint venture platform with Brookfield—Evren, Axis Energy has grounded renewable energy projects of 3,000mw capacity in AP. With a planned investment of over Rs.30,500 crore, Axis Energy has committed to the creation of 3,500 jobs in AP, he said, and reaffirmed the entity’s commitment to the state’s renewable energy vision.

Representatives from Suzlon Energy said that Suzlon has restarted and upgraded its manufacturing facility at Kuderu, Anantapur, for higher capacity turbines of 3.15mw. The facility currently provides employment to 1,200 people, with plans to generate an additional 500 jobs every year. So far, 1,375mw have been commissioned, attracting investments of about Rs.12,000 crore.

Ravi Kumar said CBG plants are coming up in Prakasam, Nellore and Palnadu districts in the first phase, followed by expansion to Annamayya and Kadapa districts. He asked Reliance to complete the construction of these plants within the stipulated timelines while maintaining strict quality standards.

He noted that the CBG plants would provide employment opportunities to the youths and offer better lease value to farmers.